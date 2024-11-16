Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj dreams of bowling with Bumrah

Chandigarh: Anshul Kamboj loved running around in rice fields in his native village Fazilpur near Karnal, Haryana as a kid with a tennis ball in hand, always looking for an aim. His father, a farmer, thought Anshul had a good throw with strong arms while his son enjoyed playing local tennis ball cricket matches too. At 12, he joined Karnal’s OPS Cricket Academy to hone his skills with an aim to play for Haryana one day. Haryana's Anshul Kamboj celebrates after taking a wicket against Kerala during their Ranji Trophy match in Lahli. (PTI)

Eleven years later, Anshul, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2022, has entered the record books by taking all 10 wickets in an innings in a Ranji game, becoming only the third bowler to achieve the feat in the national championship. The 23-year-old returned figures of 30.1-9-49-10 in the Kerala first innings at the Bansi Lal Stadium in Lahli near Rohtak.

The winter smog meant the match was truncated and ended in a tame draw, though Kamboj sparkled.

Premangsu Chatterjee was the first to achieve the feat, for Bengal against Assam in 1957, followed by Pradeep Sunderam in 1985 for Rajasthan against Vidarbha. Six Indian bowlers have taken 10 wickets in a first-class innings, the most famous being Anil Kumble’s 10/74 in the Delhi Test win over Pakistan in 1999.

“Playing at the Lahli ground is always special. I am thrilled to achieve this feat at my home ground. I was just bowling a consistent line and length against Kerala like I have been doing in recent months,” said Kamboj. “Also, I have been practising a lot in recent years at the Lahli wicket. The conditions offer help to the seamers,” added Kamboj.

Kamboj has grown rapidly in the last one year. He took 17 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 3.58 in Haryana’s run to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title last year, including 4/30 in the semi-final against Tamil Nadu. That effort also got him an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians, who bought him for ₹20 lakh.

Two months ago, playing for India C against India B in the Duleep Trophy, Kamboj took 8/69, his previous best first-class figures. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, claiming 16 scalps.

“He has been bowling well in the last 12-14 months and his performances have peaked. This has happened because he has worked hard at the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) special camps for quick bowlers in the last four-five years. He has the potential of doing even better and reach the top,” said Tajinder Maan, who trains fast bowlers in the HCA programme and is also with the Ranji team.

In 19 first-class matches, he has taken 57 wickets at an average of 24.14.

Kamboj rose to prominence as a junior in 2018 when he claimed 37 wickets in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy for Haryana and was selected in the India U-19 team.

“This gave me a lot of confidence and I felt I could do well at the senior circuit… I need to carry on, my aim is to break into the India team. Bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian jersey would be a dream come true. I have watched him and others, how they prepare for matches with MI in the last IPL,” felt Kamboj, who has modelled his action on Australian legend Glenn McGrath. The Aussie great had held a short camp at the Lahli ground a few years ago which Kamboj attended.

In his first IPL this year, Kamboj played three matches, taking two wickets as the five-time champions finished last.

“I think I am in the best cricket phase, and I am enjoying my cricket. For me consistency is the key and I need to carry forward.”