"Having stress-free approach...": Virat Kohli opens on being 'Dilli da munda'

Dubai [UAE], : Ahead of the last group stage match against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, former India skipper Virat Kohli opened up on being a "Delhi da munda" and said it means having a stress-free approach to life.

Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday propelled him to No. 5 in the ICC ODI rankings and made him only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in 50-over cricket. Having already overtaken Ponting on the all-time run charts, Kohli is now just 149 runs away from second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. However, he remains 4,341 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who still tops the list.

"I don't know if I'm a prototypical Delhi da munda at all times. Being a Delhi da munda, the line in itself kind of means having a stress-free approach towards things. New experiences in life went to a lot of places, so I wouldn't say that I'm out and out always a Delhi boy. In moments, I am, yes," Kohli said in a video posted by ICC on Instagram.

India's upcoming clash against the Kiwis in Dubai on Sunday in the ongoing Champions Trophy would be Virat's 300th ODI game, making him the eighth Indian to enter the exclusive club. The 36-year-old batting maestro will make his 300th ODI appearance on the back of a scorching form.

Further in the video, the India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is also from Delhi, said that the state's spirit is very simple, which states that you try winning always when you walk out to the field.

"The Delhi spirit is very simple: try and win each time you walk onto the cricket field. That's what has been taught to us when we were growing up in Delhi," Gautam Gambhir said.

India will face New Zealand in the last group stage match of the ongoing marquee event in Dubai. The two countries are eyeing the top spot in Group A, which will also help settle the semi-final permutations.

This match acts as a perfect tune-up for heading into the tournament's next stage. It's the only two remaining teams to have won every match at the tournament doing battle, and there's plenty to play for. The Kiwis and Men in Blue have met once in the Champions Trophy, and the Kiwis emerged victorious in that affair.

