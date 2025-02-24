New Delhi [India], : Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that stalwart batter Virat Kohli will play for at least two to three years and will likely score 10 to 15 more centuries. "He is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds": Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds Virat Kohli 's innings against Pakistan

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 100 runs off 111 balls in the group clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

"Character is not made in a crisis, it is exhibited. This is a man with pedigree, with passion. And after this 100, I can say it with conviction that this man is playing for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That, you take it from me. Because, you see, the ultimate litmus test for anyone is how he goes through the adverse times, and how he embraces adversity. Last six months, there has been so much going on that he chose his moment. When he scored runs against Pakistan, people are not going to forget it for 10 years," Navjot Singh Sidhu told JioHotstar.

Sidhu said that Virat Kohli is an inspiration and role model for youngsters.

"Look, when you assess Virat Kohli, what is his trademark? If I look at Sachin Tendulkar, it was always the backfoot punch that he would give. Look at Gavaskar, the straight drive. When you look at Virat Kohli, it's the cover drive. And when he gets his head on top of the ball and he's cover driving beautifully, you know he's back. If you look at the initial part of his innings, if you look at these drives, you know that this is the Virat Kohli of old. And to me, it's the character that he exhibited when the chips were down. These are the people who've inspired the kids in the street," Sidhu said.

"For the game to grow, you need role models, who are above everything. Virat Kohli is a once-in-a-generation cricketer, a 'Kohinoor'. You must understand the value that he brings to international cricket- 99 innings, and an average of 89.6 in successful chases means that he handles pressure without allowing it to affect him. And the tougher it gets, the more he thrives in that situation. That's the hallmark of a great cricketer," Sidhu added.

Virat played a gem of innings in the eagerly awaited clash with Pakistan, superbly pacing his innings according to the demands of the situation to script a memorable win against arch-rivals Pakistan.

