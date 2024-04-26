Herschelle Gibbs brutally mocks Travis Head '300 score' talk after SRH collapse in 207 chase vs RCB

In the ever-evolving world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where fortunes can shift with the swing of a bat, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has added a touch of playful banter to the ongoing drama. Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gibbs took to X to take a sly dig at SRH opener Travis Head’s previous comments about wanting to score 300 runs in an innings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head (L) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

"I know travis head said he wants 300 but chasing 207 on a slower wicket would have been just as skilful," Gibbs said after SRH vs RCB match on Twitter.

Gibbs' cheeky retort was a subtle reminder that chasing a challenging target on a slow pitch can be just as impressive as posting a massive first-innings score

Head and his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, had joked about their desire to see a "3" at the start of the team's total, hinting at their ambition to score 300 runs or more.

“Our total needs a three in front of it, does it now?” Head said

However, the Hyderabad pitch proved to be a tough challenge, and SRH's batting lineup struggled to keep up with the required run rate, ultimately falling short by 36 runs.

Gibbs' tweet reminded the batsmen, like Head, that things don't always go according to plan. It's great to want to score a lot of runs, but sometimes the pitch makes it tough. That's when they need to be flexible and change their game to fit the situation.

His tweet pointed out that chasing such a high total on a surface that was not conducive to free-flowing batting required exceptional skill and composure from the SRH batters.

Gibbs’ also tweeted on Travis head’s Statement: “Rather chase 300 down .. would be a bigger accomplishment”

Despite their loss against RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) remain firmly in the third position on the IPL 2024 league table, with 10 points from 8 matches12. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to languish at the bottom of the table, with only 4 points from 9 matches12.

However, RCB still have a glimmer of hope in making a comeback and qualifying for the playoffs. If they can win all of their remaining 5 matches, they would finish the league stage with 14 points This could potentially be enough for them to secure a playoff spot, provided the results of the other top teams go in their favor.