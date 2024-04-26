Faf du Plessis' cheeky 'forgot the way to press conference' remark at RCB's month-long losing streak in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis sighed in relief after his team registered a second win of the season in nine games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. This triumph broke RCB’s jinx of six consecutive losses, which has kept them at the bottom of the table so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Faf du Plessis celebrate their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad, India, Thursday(AP)

Du Plessis, delighted over his team's victory over the Orange Army by 35 runs, joked about how he had forgotten about the post-match conference after a string of losses.

"I forgot the way to the press conference. Every time I've just walked off,” Du Plessis chuckled as he expressed contentment over his team’s win.

The RCB skipper also talked about the hike in the team’s confidence as he reflected on their past few matches that had been extremely close.

“Last two games, we've showed great signs of a fight. The last game they scored 270+ and we got 260, the KKR game as well we lost by a run. We've played some close games but you have to win matches to get some confidence back in the group... When you don't win, it affects the team and me as well," he added.

The Protean right-hander expressed the need for convincing performances in boosting the team’s morale over imparting the same through words.

You can't speak confidence into a group, you can't fake confidence into a group. The only thing that gives confidence is performances. In the first half we were not quite near our potential. Obviously you try 100 per cent but if the performances aren't good, the competition is so strong and the teams are so strong, you'll get hurt," he stated further.

Du Plessis also expressed his fulfilment over the contribution of other batters apart from Virat Kohli where the latter had only been the team’s driving force in the batting order. He said, “The competition is so strong, the teams are so strong that you’ll get hurt if you’re not at 100 per cent. More guys are scoring runs now. First half of the tournament only Virat was scoring runs. Greeny scoring runs now will be massive for him.”

The Royal Challengers posted a valiant 207-run target for the board for the Surnrisers who had scored more than 260 runs in their last two matches securing the league’s highest total to their name. However, it wasn’t meant to be for the Orange Army against the wickets kept tumbling for them. The RCB managed to close the match with 35 runs remaining.