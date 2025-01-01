‘He’s the next India captain after Rohit Sharma finishes': Darren Lehmann says Bumrah better than McGrath, Akram

Former Australian cricketer and head coach Darren Lehmann has made a bold claim and rated India's Jasprit Bumrah higher than the likes of Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath. Bumrah, who is widely regarded as the best all-format bowler of the modern era, has been running riot with the ball in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The premier pacer has already taken 30 wickets in the first 4 Tests and is leading the wicket-taking charts with a big margin. He has been carrying the Indian bowling line-up on his own and has been the standout performer for the visitors throughout the first four Tests. India's Jasprit Bumrah has been the leading wicket-taker in BGT 2024-25 so far.(AP)

Lehmann asserted that Bumrah is the best bowler he has ever seen and tipped him to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

"I presume he (Bumrah) is the next captain when Rohit finishes. He did a really good job in Perth. He is the best bowler I have ever seen live," Lehmann told PTI.

Lehmann, a member of 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup-winning teams, said that he has faced the likes of Akram and played with a great like McGrath, but according to none has created the same impact as Bumrah in a single series.

"I have seen Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath and all but I have not seen a bowler have impact like him in a single series like Jasprit Bumrah has since Mitchell Johnson in 2013-14 Ashes win.

"This is very similar as Bumrah already has 30 wickets. He has been outstanding to watch. He will do well when he gets a chance to lead India."

Australia batting future a concern

Talking about transition, Lehmann noted that Australia's batting could be a concern, rather than the bowling, even though Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, and Michael Neser are all in their early to mid-30s.

"I am not so worried about bowling as lot of good kids are coming up. Lance Morris, Xavier Bartlett from Brisbane Heats, so there are plenty of them. Spinners are okay but it is the batting that is being tested at the moment," said Lehmann.

"There will be some changes with greats retiring but fast bowling will be good enough. How long Cummins and Starc survive time will tell, but hopefully, they will get to till next Ashes," he added.