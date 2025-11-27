Home pitches, poor selections in focus as BCCI review looms

Mumbai: A day before South Africa broke past India’s feeble resistance in the Guwahati Test match, the BCCI headquarters hosted an event welcoming a new sponsor that would add ₹45 crore to their flowing coffers. It’s a common story in the Indian cricket industry, which continues to flourish despite on-field setbacks. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and stand-in captain Rishabh Pant. (PTI)

After being blanked twice in the last three home Test series, BCCI will look to take stock with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar at some stage of the surfeit of white-ball internationals coming up next.

While it may be convenient to overlook the Test debacles with India’s next Test roughly eight months away, there are WTC trophy bragging rights at stake and the format is structurally too important to be left unattended. Whether the review is in-person and circuitously publicised like last time or not, the BCCI hotlines will be in motion to address the falling graph of India’s Test cricket.

Home Pitches

As the transitioning team struggles to ace spin-friendly tracks with bat and bowl, there will be forward planning on what kind of home pitches should play on and whether that should influence the nature of pitches on offer in the Ranji Trophy. The South Africa Tests showed the current batting crop were not at home on neither the Kolkata black-soil pitch nor the traditional red-ball turner in Guwahati

Gambhir’s choice of words in publicly approving the Kolkata pitch created a flutter within the board. But with the split-coaching theory considered far-fetched, Gambhir remains in the saddle. “Lack of alternatives” is one reason being touted within the BCCI.

Things could change though, for both Gambhir and Agarkar, if the T20 World Cup does not go to plan.

Missing links in selection

The lack of sync between the squad picked by the selection committee and playing elevens’ picked by the team management, where Gambhir has an overbearing presence with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant new in leadership roles, has been under scrutiny.

Gambhir’s call in Kolkata to replace Sai Sudharsan with Washington Sundar at No 3 to accommodate four spinners on a tailor-made pitch was contentious. Shubman Gill’s mid-match injury crippled India’s batting resources further.

No single batter has batted at No 3 for three consecutive Tests during Gambhir’s watch. Neither Sudharsan nor Karun Nair could settle the debate in England. The selectors chose to stay invested in the younger Sudharsan for the four-Test home stretch. But the left-hander dropped in Kolkata after his 87 in the Delhi Test against West Indies showed inconsistency in selection.

With Sarfaraz Khan, his failures on turners against New Zealand counted against him. With Karun, it was partly forward planning. But the Guwahati Test showed Sudharsan’s game wasn’t there yet either.

In Guwahati, there was the option to go back to either Sarfaraz, Karun or even give Ruturaj Gaikwad a go at No 4 to replace Gill. Devdutt Padikkal was first in the pecking order but adding to the left-hander heavy batting order would have played into Simon Harmer’s hands.

Ultimately, Dhruv Jurel was promoted to 4 and Nitish Reddy given another go, after the all-rounder was dropped following the West Indies series. Nitish Reddy’s role-definition in all the three Tests he played remain unexplained. In the final analysis, no batter averaging more than Washington (31) was one of India’s worst showings at home.

Inconsistent selections aside, unlike limited overs cricket, there aren’t too many up-and-coming Ranji performers with India A runs to boot, pushing the door. As Gambhir said, “this is exactly what transition is.”

Transition will require care and time. But lack of planning and tactical blunders demand course correction. When they take stock, BCCI would do well to remember, disciplinary guidelines such as the 10-point diktat from the last post mortem are not the answer.