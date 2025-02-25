How Australia-South Africa washout impacts Champions Trophy semis race in Group B: Qualification scenarios explained

The Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 was abandoned without a single ball being bowled, and this result has thrown the entire semifinal race wide open. Australia and South Africa shared one point each, so both teams now have three points from two games. Champions Trophy: The Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa was abandoned(AFP)

However, Temba Bavuma-led Proteas are at the top of Group B owing to a superior net run rate. The washout between Australia and South Africa has brought England and Afghanistan into the mix, who lost their opening matches of the tournament.

Group B is wide open, and any of the four teams can make it to the final four. India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.

India will play their semi-final on March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium, while New Zealand will play their semi-final at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore, on March 5.

As a result of the washed-out contest between Australia and South Africa, every upcoming game in Group B has become a potential knockout contest.

Here are the qualification scenarios for Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan

South Africa:

The Proteas are best suited to make it to the last four. South Africa started their campaign with a thumping 107-run win over Afghanistan, which gave a much-needed boost to the net run rate. South Africa just needs to win their last match against England to qualify for the semi-finals.

If South Africa face a defeat against England, the Proteas can still progress to the last four. However, they will need England to slip up against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Australia:

The two-time Champions Trophy winners have their fate in their own hands. A win against Afghanistan in their final group-stage fixture will take Australia to the semi-finals.

However, if Australia lose against Afghanistan, Steve Smith and co will be dependent on South Africa beating England for going through to the last four.

England:

Having lost their tournament opener against rivals Australia, England must win both of their remaining matches against Afghanistan and South Africa to have a shot at qualification.

The fixture between Afghanistan and England holds the key for all teams in Group B. If Australia and South Africa lose their final group stage matches, the winner between Afghanistan and England will advance to the semi-finals.

Afghanistan:

Having lost the opening fixture against South Africa, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side needs to beat England and Australia to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Group B standings:

South Africa 3 points (NRR +2.140)

Australia 3 points (NRR +0.475)

England 0 points (NRR -0.475)

Afghanistan 0 points (NRR -2.140)