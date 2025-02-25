Menu Explore
Champions Trophy: Rain leads to no result in Rawalpindi as Australia, South Africa share points

PTI |
Feb 25, 2025 06:59 PM IST

The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed

The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned here on Tuesday due to persistent rain, forcing the two Group B heavyweights to share a point each.

Rain led to the first washout of 2025 Champions Trophy(REUTERS)
Rain led to the first washout of 2025 Champions Trophy(REUTERS)

The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed. With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time.

The cut-off time for the game was 7.32 pm but the officials made the call much earlier with no weather improvement in sight.

After the no result, South Africa and Australia shared one point each and it means that Wednesday's contest between England and Afghanistan has turned into a virtual knockout with the loser becoming the third team to be eliminated from the ICC event.

Tournament hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh were knocked out of the event on Monday after suffering two successive defeats.

Both Australia and South Africa had won their opening game against England and Afghanistan respectively.

Interestingly, it was Australia's fourth abandoned game in their last eight outings in the Champions Trophy. They next play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 28 while the Proteas face England in Karachi the following day.

The semifinalists have already been decided in Group A with India and New Zealand progressing after two wins in as many games.

Rain is predicted in Rawalpindi as well as Lahore and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)will be hoping it doesn't play spoilsport in the coming days.

Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years. With the host nation already out of the semifinal race, the PCB already faces a challenge in keeping the local fans interested in the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs SA Live Score.
