‘I’m not de Silva, I’m Dickwella’: Pakistani journalist left red-faced by blunder - Watch

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:00 IST

Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after a span of 10 years and well, there is excitement all around. However, the weather gods are not entirely cooperating as bad light and rain forced a majority of day 2 to be washed off. There was no action on the field, but, a Pakistani journalist hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons off it.

In the post-day press conference, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella faced the reporters to speak about the proceedings. However, the aforementioned Pakistani journalist kept calling him de Silva and was subsequently left red-faced by the wicket-keeper. To make matters worse, the journalist mistook dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Niroshan Dickwella for the not out Dhananjaya de Silva, not once, but twice.

Dickwella and De Silva were the two batsmen who put together a solid stand and added 67 runs for the sixth wicket in the Rawalpindi Test across two days before Dickwella was out for 33. The left-hander was the only wicket to fall on day 2 while de Silva remained unbeaten on 72.

The journalist began his first question before Dickwella intervened.

“I’m Dickwella actually. I’m not de Silva,” Dickwella clarified.

However, the journalist failed to cop the hint as he continued with his line of questioning.

“You played well on this pitch and in these conditions. Are you thinking a hundred on this pitch?” the journalist asked.

You mean me? I am Dickwella not de Silva,” Dickwella replied with a laugh.

“I got out. I am already out in the pavilion. Maybe in the second innings.”

The wicket-keeper then went on to praise the hospitality shown by Pakistan and expressed his delight in playing Test cricket in the country.

“I’m really happy and proud to be in Pakistan and play here,” Dickwella said.

“As everyone has said no Pakistani has played a Test match in Pakistan, so that was a great opportunity for the Pakistan players.

“I’m really happy and proud to be here and be in this historic Test match.