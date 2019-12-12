‘Will publicly name & shame every single one’: Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose ‘corrupt’ cricketers

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:07 IST

Former skipper Gulbadin Naib has alleged that corruption is rampant in Afghanistan cricket team and he has threatened to ‘name and shame’ every single one for ‘betraying’ the people of the country. Naib, who captained Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup earlier this year, also alleged that some cricketers deliberately underperformed at the showpiece tournament just because he was named at the skipper. Naib made these startling revelations in a series of Tweets.

He started by saying: “My dear Afghans, the main reason why i went public is not because i have personal grudge against player or the board. I am going to reveal every persons identity involved in corruption and other misconducts and betrayals against our Nation cricket and its ppl.”

Then he wrote: “I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle.”

Naib further added: “The same circle have access all the way to some high level gov officials, who have influence over the cricket board and management. Some blatantly admitted to the board that they were not performing as they were suppose to during world cup because of my captaincy....”

He concluded by saying: “Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if D authorities don’t take appropriate actions, i will publicly name & shame every single one from gov officials to board members, players and ex board and management members. Stay tuned... long life my beloved.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday reappointed senior player Asghar Afghan as captain across all the three formats of the game.

Earlier ahead of the 2019 World Cup, the ACB had handed leadership roles to Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan taking charge of the Test, ODI and T20I teams respectively, which had marked the end of Asghar’s four-year stint as captain of the Afghanistan team across the three formats.

Under Naib, Afghanistan remained winless in their nine games at the showpiece event, held in June this year following which sensational leg-spinner Rashid Khan was handed the leadership across all the formats.

However, under Rashid too, the war-torn nation didn’t taste much success as they were whitewashed in the three-match ODI series by West Indies in November this year.

((With agency inputs))