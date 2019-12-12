e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
India vs West Indies: ‘No one plays for his place but...’: Sourav Ganguly weighs in after India clinch T20I series

Ind vs WI: Team India captain Virat Kohli too praised the approach of the side and said how they had always wanted to bat first and win games.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India batted first, something which they are not entirely comfortable doing in T20Is. However, what followed was very refreshing - the openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took off and went after the bowlers from the word go. They absolutely dismantled the Windies bowling attack in the first 10 overs after which captain Virat Kohli took charge of proceedings and played a blinder to power India to 240 in 20 overs.

This proved to be a steep challenge for the visitors and despite the fight shown by Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer, India clinched the match by 67 runs and bagged the series 2-1.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli dedicates ‘special’ knock to wife Anushka on 2nd marriage anniversary

Commenting on the result, Board of Control for Cricket in India president, Sourav Ganguly said that the biggest takeaway from the series was the fact that the no player in this Indian team played for personal glory, but always put the interests of the team above individual goals.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: Not many expected india to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done india.

 

Team India captain Virat Kohli too praised the approach of the side and said how they had always wanted to bat first and win games.

ALSO READ: ‘It was one of the best innings I have ever played’- Virat Kohli

“We had spoken a lot (about batting first and winning). It was about going out there and executing. I was in the zone and I carried on. Told KL, he needs to bat long and hold one end. It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. And batting first we won, feels really good,” Kohli said after the match.

