Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Virat Kohli dedicates ‘special’ knock to wife Anushka on 2nd marriage anniversary

The skipper was at his flamboyant best and said that this was the best innings he has ever played in this format. He also dedicated his unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls to wife Anushka Sharma on their second marriage anniversary.

Dec 12, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli (PTI)
         

After their win in Thiruvananthpuram, West Indies came to Mumbai filled with confidence, but they ran into a rampant Indian batting top order as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and then India captain Virat Kohli sent them on a leather hunt as India posted 240 in their 20 overs. The skipper was at his flamboyant best and said that this was the best innings he has ever played in this format. He also dedicated his unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls to wife Anushka Sharma on their second marriage anniversary.

“It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. And batting first we won, feels really good,” Kohli said after the match.

“I know I can contribute in all three formats. It is about putting your mind into it. Now with the T20 World Cup coming up, there is motivation. My part becomes crucial as I have to play two roles. When you are not playing T20s for a while and come back and play like this, it feels good. It is all about executing the plans on the field,” Kohli said.

The skipper also said that his side showed the intent to go after the bowlers right from ball one.

“The way Rahul and Rohit played today was the key. Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it.

“It depends on what kind of pitch and ground you are playing on (whether scoring more boundaries is a must). You don’t really feel the pressure when you have 20-25 runs on the board. Playing the T20 World Cup in Australia, we will have to figure out how big the boundaries are,” the skipper said.

