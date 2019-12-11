India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma joins Afridi and Gayle in elite list of six hitters

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 19:30 IST

Rohit Sharma is no stranger to creating massive records in international cricket. He added another feat to his already illustrious career in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The India opener needed just one six to join the elite list of players who have struck 400-sixes in international cricket. In the third over of the match, Sharma hammered Sheldon Cottrell at long-on for a massive six, to reach the milestone.

LIVE SCORE - INDIA vs WEST INDIES - 3rd T20I

Doing so, the 32-year became the first Indian to register 400 sixes in international cricket. He is only the third player to cross the milestone with former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and West Indies international Chris Gayle (534 sixes) being the other two.

Rohit had a chance to clinch this record earlier in the series, but he ended up gifting his wicket for 8 and 15, in the 1st and 2nd T20I, respectively. In the first T20I, skipper Virat Kohli was more than up for the challenge of chasing down 208, despite Rohit’s early fall. Kohli hammered an unbeaten 94 in 50 balls as India chased down the total with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri has his say on reports of rift with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

In the 2nd T20I, Shivam Dube smashed 54 runs in 26 balls to help his side to a total of 170/8 in 20 overs. But an insipid show with the ball and on the field saw the hosts losing the match by eight wickets. With the series levelled at 1-1, the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday will decide who takes away the trophy.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Rohit had praised Windies skipper Kieron Pollard for his leadership in the series. “I know Pollard really well and he has a great knowledge about the game. I know as a leader what he would be expecting from the team. Under his leadership, it is a different team that we are seeing now, so yes, we have to be at our best when we play them,” he said.

“He (Pollard) is a very smart player, smart thinker and he has been the captain of the team. When it comes to Mumbai (Indians), he has always been part of the leadership group and last year when I wasn’t available for one game, he captained MI. So, he has always been part of the leadership group and I know how he thinks,” he added.