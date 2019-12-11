India vs West Indies live score, 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium: Winner-takes-all clash in Mumbai

cricket

Preview:India will have to address the many inadequacies laid bare by a resolute West Indies in the second T20 International when the two teams made up of power-hitters square off in what promises to be an enthralling series-finale here on Wednesday. The rubber is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned on the style in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special in the lung-opener in Hyderabad.

Follow India-West Indies live updates below:

17: 42 hrs: Bowing remains a concern for India as pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the first two matches. Chahar had a memorable series against Bangladesh but has not managed to repeat the show this time around. With Mohammed Shami around, Chahar will have to step up.

17:36 hrs: K L Rahul and skipper Kohli have been among the runs. Shivam Dube, who slammed his maiden T20 fifty, showed he can hit towering sixes and he would want to perform before his home crowd.

17:30 hrs: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is no stranger to creating records in T20I cricket and in this clash, he will once again have a chance to add another massive feat to his already illustrious career. Kohli is just six runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs at home and in the process, he will become the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. Read full story here

17:22 hrs: It would be interesting to see whether the team management persists with him or gives chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav a game. Kuldeep last played a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton back in February. He warmed the benches in the first two games.

17:15 hrs: Washington Sundar has taken only three wickets in the last five T20s that he has played (two against West Indies and three against Bangladesh) and leaked 144 runs in 23 overs that he bowled.

17:07 hrs: For India, the focus will once again be on young guns like off-spinner Washington Sundar and under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The spotlight on Pant, especially, has been obsessive and it is expected to be no different when the team takes the field at the Wankhede Stadium.

17:00 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live blog of third and final T20I of the series between India and West Indies. The winner of this clash will take home the trophy as India won the first match by six wickets followed by an eight-wicket win for Windies.

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford