e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cricket

India vs West Indies live score, 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium: Winner-takes-all clash in Mumbai

India vs West Indies Live Score: Catch all the action of third and final T20I between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium through our live blog.

cricket Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs West Indies live score 3rd T20 at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Ind WI cricket updates
India vs West Indies live score 3rd T20 at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Ind WI cricket updates(AP)
         

Preview:India will have to address the many inadequacies laid bare by a resolute West Indies in the second T20 International when the two teams made up of power-hitters square off in what promises to be an enthralling series-finale here on Wednesday. The rubber is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned on the style in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special in the lung-opener in Hyderabad.

Follow India-West Indies live updates below:

17: 42 hrs: Bowing remains a concern for India as pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the first two matches. Chahar had a memorable series against Bangladesh but has not managed to repeat the show this time around. With Mohammed Shami around, Chahar will have to step up.

17:36 hrs: K L Rahul and skipper Kohli have been among the runs. Shivam Dube, who slammed his maiden T20 fifty, showed he can hit towering sixes and he would want to perform before his home crowd.

17:30 hrs: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is no stranger to creating records in T20I cricket and in this clash, he will once again have a chance to add another massive feat to his already illustrious career. Kohli is just six runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs at home and in the process, he will become the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. Read full story here

17:22 hrs: It would be interesting to see whether the team management persists with him or gives chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav a game. Kuldeep last played a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton back in February. He warmed the benches in the first two games.

17:15 hrs: Washington Sundar has taken only three wickets in the last five T20s that he has played (two against West Indies and three against Bangladesh) and leaked 144 runs in 23 overs that he bowled.

17:07 hrs: For India, the focus will once again be on young guns like off-spinner Washington Sundar and under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The spotlight on Pant, especially, has been obsessive and it is expected to be no different when the team takes the field at the Wankhede Stadium.

17:00 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live blog of third and final T20I of the series between India and West Indies. The winner of this clash will take home the trophy as India won the first match by six wickets followed by an eight-wicket win for Windies.

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford

tags
top news
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news