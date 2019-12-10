e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

India vs West Indies: The Mumbai connection that could hurt Virat Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede

Ind vs WI: India won the first match in Hyderabad by six wickets while Windies hit back by taking the second clash in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets.

cricket Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, interacts with West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard as they pose with the series trophy.
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, interacts with West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard as they pose with the series trophy.(AP)
         

West Indies will look up to their experienced players when they lock horns against India in the third and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. India won the first match in Hyderabad by six wickets while Windies hit back by taking the second clash in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets. The two teams will now battle it out in the do-or-die clash at the iconic stadium in the capital city of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan likely to miss ODI series against WI: Report

India will have be on guard against three players, who have rich experience of playing at this famous venue. Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons have represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the trio are likely to trouble India in the series decider.

Opener Lewis has scored 38.66 % of his T20I runs against India (322/833) at an outstanding strike rate of 173.11, which is the best by any batsman with a minimum of 200 runs versus the ‘Men in Blue’. He has also slammed two centuries against India in the shortest format and remains a big threat for the home side.

Also Read: ‘Important that you don’t rush’: Pandya reveals comeback date after surgery

Hindustantimes

Lewis’ record at Wankhede is phenomenal as out of his top six T20 knocks in India, three have come in Mumbai. If he gets going early on, expect Windies score big in this clash.

Hindustantimes

Lewis’ opening partner Lendl Simmons is also no stranger to the venue and he also enjoys a healthy record here. Wankhede takes the third spot in the list of most T20 runs scored by Simmons in India.

Hindustantimes

Furthermore, out of his top five T20 knocks on Indian soil, two have been in Mumbai. Simmons blasted an unbeaten 82 against India in the semi-final of 2016 T20 World Cup at Wankhede, which is his highest score in T20Is.

Hindustantimes

Also Read: ‘He wanted to take a break but...’: Shastri weighs in on Dhoni’s future

Not to forget Pollard, who has played for Mumbai Indians for 10 seasons in a row. With 2755 runs and 56 wickets, Pollard remains a fan favourite for the four-time champions. However, those loyal supporters will definitely turn against him when the Windies skipper will lead his team out against the Virat Kohli’s troops on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
The making of an urban tragedy| Opinion
The making of an urban tragedy| Opinion
Harley-Davidson bikes thunder loud at India’s first Flat Track timed trials
Harley-Davidson bikes thunder loud at India’s first Flat Track timed trials
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadKapil SharmaDelhi Kirari Market FireGmail New featurePrepaid PlansCRPFHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news