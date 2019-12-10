India vs West Indies: The Mumbai connection that could hurt Virat Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede

cricket

West Indies will look up to their experienced players when they lock horns against India in the third and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. India won the first match in Hyderabad by six wickets while Windies hit back by taking the second clash in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets. The two teams will now battle it out in the do-or-die clash at the iconic stadium in the capital city of Maharashtra.

India will have be on guard against three players, who have rich experience of playing at this famous venue. Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons have represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the trio are likely to trouble India in the series decider.

Opener Lewis has scored 38.66 % of his T20I runs against India (322/833) at an outstanding strike rate of 173.11, which is the best by any batsman with a minimum of 200 runs versus the ‘Men in Blue’. He has also slammed two centuries against India in the shortest format and remains a big threat for the home side.

Lewis’ record at Wankhede is phenomenal as out of his top six T20 knocks in India, three have come in Mumbai. If he gets going early on, expect Windies score big in this clash.

Lewis’ opening partner Lendl Simmons is also no stranger to the venue and he also enjoys a healthy record here. Wankhede takes the third spot in the list of most T20 runs scored by Simmons in India.

Furthermore, out of his top five T20 knocks on Indian soil, two have been in Mumbai. Simmons blasted an unbeaten 82 against India in the semi-final of 2016 T20 World Cup at Wankhede, which is his highest score in T20Is.

Not to forget Pollard, who has played for Mumbai Indians for 10 seasons in a row. With 2755 runs and 56 wickets, Pollard remains a fan favourite for the four-time champions. However, those loyal supporters will definitely turn against him when the Windies skipper will lead his team out against the Virat Kohli’s troops on Wednesday.