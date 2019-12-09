‘He wanted to take a break but...’: Ravi Shastri weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future

cricket

Speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future have dominated the cricketing world for the past six months. The former India cricket captain has been away from the field since the culmination of India’s campaign at the 2019 World Cup following defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal. A report last month stated that the wicketkeeper-batsman has returned to the cricket field for training, and could make a return to the team in January.

Speaking to India Today in an interview, Shastri said that Dhoni has never tried to impose himself on the team. “That guy is a legend. The last thing he will want is to impose himself on an Indian team, having known him. He is wanting to take a break but he is going to play the IPL,” he said.

The coach further added that Dhoni may take a call on return to the team after the IPL next year. “The amount of sport he has played... if he puts himself in contention... if he feels after the IPL that ‘I am good enough to play for India’, don’t mess around with that,” he said.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from international cricket after the World Cup, and went for a training stint with the Territorial Army -- 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir for two weeks.

The cricketer missed India’s away tour to West Indies following the World Cup. Later, he also missed out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the outgoing National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear last month that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.