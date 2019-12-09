e-paper
‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’ - MS Dhoni floors crowd with a song - Watch video

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from the cricketing world for the past six months, since the end of India’s campaign at the World Cup.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni was caught singing at an event.
MS Dhoni was caught singing at an event.(HT Collage)
         

Questions regarding MS Dhoni’s future have dominated the cricketing world for the past 6 months. The wicketkeeper-batsman took a sabbatical after India’s campaign at the 2019 World Cup came to an end following defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal. A report in November stated that the former India captain has returned to training and is preparing for his comeback into the team, which may happen in January. But before he could make a return on the field, a video of Dhoni singing on a stage during an event has gone viral on social media.

Also read: Shivam Dube shines, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar struggle

A video uploaded by a fan shows Dhoni singing “Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon, pal do pal meri kahaani hai. Pal do pal meri hasti hai, pal do pal meri jawaani hai.” The crowd can be seen listening intently to Dhoni’s song, clapping along to match with his tempo.

It is not the first time Dhoni has been caught on camera singing. Earlier this month, a video of him singing a song at a friends’ gathering had also gone viral.

Meanwhile, BCCI Preisdent Sourav Ganguly was questioned last week if Dhoni would be playing the next year’s T20I World Cup in Australia. In his response, the former India captain said: “Please ask Dhoni.”

The outgoing National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear last month that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia. One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

