India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Report Card: Shivam Dube shines, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar struggle

After an insipid performance in all the three departments - batting, bowling and fielding - India suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat in the 2nd T20I against West Indies. While Shivam Dube surprised everyone with a spectacular batting performance, the struggles for bowlers Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar continued in Thiruvananthapuram.

The series is now levelled at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday. India will be hoping to improve on their performance in the 3rd T20I, and there could be a couple of team changes that could see its way.

Rohit Sharma - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Rohit Sharma’s struggles in the shortest format continued as he failed to make the most of a decent start. The opener was dismissed for 15 after he was cleaned up by seamer Jason Holder. His average in the ongoing season of T20Is is just 20. But will this cost him his place in the top? Certainly not.

KL Rahul – 2/10, Verdict: Poor

The problem of consistency continues to linger in KL Rahul’s performances. After a well-made 62 in the first T20I, Rahul only managed a meagre 11 in 11 balls in the 2nd T20I. He needs to find consistency to take hold of Shikhar Dhawan’s position as the opener in the team.

Virat Kohli (c) - 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

It was one of those rare days when Virat Kohli fails to get substantial amount of runs under his belt. The Indian captain played himself in and scored 19 runs in 16 balls. But his desire to force the issue led to his dismissal as Kesrick Williams smartly pitched the ball short on seeing Kohli step out. His effort to manoeuvre the ball failed as a leading edge landed in the hands of Lendl Simmons in gully. Kohli was excellent in the field, unlike his teammates, also plucking a blinder on the boundary line.

Rishabh Pant (wk) - 6/10, Verdict: Average

Rishabh Pant finally managed to remain unbeaten and stayed till the end, scoring 33 runs in 22 balls. But he failed to connect in the slog overs, which meant India failed to put up a stiff target on the board. He also dropped Evin Lewis in the 4th over, which could have been a game changing moment.

Shreyas Iyer - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

While Shreyas Iyer appears to be the answer to solve India’s no. 4 problem, his batting performance in the last T20Is might open the doors for Sanju Samson or Manish Pandey to get a go ahead in the final T20I. Iyer has scored 11 and 10 in the two T20Is and he needs to improve on those numbers to justify his spot in the team, with many other options waiting on the sidelines.

Shivam Dube - 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Shivam Dube displayed why he has been backed by the team management in the shortest format. The left-handed batsman was given a go at the no. 3 position with left-arm spinner Kharry Pierre in the attack. Dube smashed 54 runs in 30 balls, hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes. He will learn from experience to not attack every ball, which eventually cost him his wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja – 2/10, Verdict: Poor

It was an insipid performance from Ravindra Jadeja with both bat and the ball. He scored just 9 runs and then gave away 22 runs in 2 overs with just one wicket. He could be replaced with Kuldeep Yadav with India already having Washington Sundar as a decent lower-order batsman.

Washington Sundar (wk) - 5/10, Verdict: Average

Washington Sundar’s performance has left a lot to ask for in the two T20Is. The off spinner though did his job with the ball, returning with figures of 1/26 in his four overs, bowling yet again in the powerplay. He dropped a crucial catch yet again, just like he did in the first matchm and needs to sharpen his catching skills.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

In his comeback series for India after injury, Bhuvneshwar has failed to stamp his authority on the game as he has given away 36 runs in his 4 overs in both the matches, and has failed to get a single wicket. He could be replaced by Mohammed Shami. He though had a chance dropped by Pant behind the wicket.

Deepak Chahar - 2/10, Verdict: Very Poor

Something has not been working out for Deepak Chahar in the series. He registered figures of 54/1 in the first T20I, and in the 2nd T20I, he gave away 35 runs in 3.3 overs, without getting a single wicket. Troubles could be brewing for the youngster if he did not improve his numbers. It must be noted though that chances were dropped on Chahar’s bowling in both the outings and his figures could have been different.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Yuzvendra Chahal had another off day with the ball as he gave away 36 runs in his 3 overs without getting a wicket. The leg-spinner was not helped by the fielders, and bowling against left-handed slog-hitters hurt his confidence.