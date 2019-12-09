Ploy could backfire: Ian Chappell on Australia hosting two Day-Night Tests against India

cricket

Former cricketer Ian Chappell believes the idea to play two Day-Night Tests against India Down Under next year could backfire on Australia considering the strong bowling attack that number one ranked team in the world possess. A report in ESPN Cricifo cited Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings saying he is interested to push the idea of a series with more than one pink-ball Test against Virat Kohli’s troops. However, former skipper Chappell isn’t of the same view and said it could backfire spectaculary on the hosts.

“Despite doing a good job last tour and possibly overseeing an even better attack for next summer’s series, Kohli could face a different kind of challenge in Australia,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

“Cricket Australia is contemplating two day-night Tests for the 2020-21 Indian tour. However, if that ploy is meant to advantage Australia, it may backfire as India have a strong attack and Kohli has already shown he’s adept at captaincy in this part of the world,” he added.

Earlier, Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly too reacted on the issue and said two day-night Tests in a series would be too much. Speaking at the India Today Conclave on Saturday, the 47-year-old said that the BCCI will assess and take a call on it.

“Whether India go to play two day-night Tests in Australia is not assured,” Ganguly said. “Two out of four would be a bit too much with the pink ball. We will assess it. I read it in the newspapers this morning. I haven’t heard anything from the Australian cricket board. We will deal with it as it comes.”

He further added: “Pleasingly, they’ve played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they’ve got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I’ve got no doubt they’ll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that’s down the track to when we catch up with them in January.”