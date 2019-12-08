‘Don’t make a joke of yourself’: Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif lashes out at PCB
In the Green Brigade’s recent concluded Test series against Australia, Naseem Shah, 16, made his debut for the senior team before he was selected into the Pakistan U-19 team for the Youth World Cup last week.cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2019 11:05 IST
Former Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has slammed the country’s national cricket board over the players’ age fudging controversy. In a tweet, Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to refrain from making a joke of itself. In the Green Brigade’s recent concluded Test series against Australia, Naseem Shah, 16, made his debut for the senior team before he was selected into the Pakistan U-19 team for the Youth World Cup last week.
Taking to Twitter, the 51-year-old wrote: “Pakistani Cricket Team’s players are going to U-19s. U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s & U-13s back to their mothers’ laps. For God’s sake PCB, correct the ages & don’t destroy (your reputation) by working with crooked diploma doctors, don’t make a joke of yourself.”
Meanwhile, former Pakistan opener and ex-chief selector Mohsin Khan also raised his voice over Shah’s selection in the U-19 squad.
“It just shows that we are not developing players at the junior level and instead focus on winning events. Imagine a Test player playing alongside youngsters in the Junior World Cup. What impression does it create of Pakistan cricket,” Khan opined.
Pakistan had lost the Test series against hosts Australia 2-0.