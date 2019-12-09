e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

India vs West Indies: After ‘notebook’ celebration, Kesrick Williams comes up with ‘keep shut’ send-off for Virat Kohli - Watch

Ind vs WI: The visitors won the second match comprehensively by eight wickets to level the series after India had won the first clash in Hyderabad.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Indies' Kesrick Williams gestures to his teammate to celebrate the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli.
West Indies' Kesrick Williams gestures to his teammate to celebrate the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli.(AP)
         

The Virat Kohli-Kesrick Williams rivalry has entered a new phase after the Windies bowler came up with a new celebration during second T20I at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The visitors won the second match comprehensively by eight wickets to level the series after India had won the first clash in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch

In the first T20I, Kohli smashed Williams for 23 runs in the 16th over and also took time out to mock the pacer with his trademark ‘notebook’ celebration after hitting him for a six. Williams had given Kohli a ‘notebook-style’ goodbye in 2017 after taking his wicket and Kohli chose to give it back to him.

The rivalry has a new chapter now as Williams now gave Kohli the ‘keep shut’ send-off after India skipper was dismissed by him for 19 in the 14th overs. Following Kohli’s dismissal, Williams didn’t bring the notebook out this but came up with a new send-off. 

Also Read: Ashwin reserves special praise for WI batsman after visitors level T20I series

It will be interesting to see if Kohli will give it back to the Windies bowler once more like he did in Hyderabad. After imitating Williams’ ‘notebook’ celebration, Kohli revealed all is well between the two cricketers as they gave each other a high-five after the conclusion of Hyderabad T20I.

Also Read: Shivam Dube joins Uthappa in unique list with Thiruvananthapuram blitz

It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that’s what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that’s what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents,” Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news