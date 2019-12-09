India vs West Indies: After ‘notebook’ celebration, Kesrick Williams comes up with ‘keep shut’ send-off for Virat Kohli - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:35 IST

The Virat Kohli-Kesrick Williams rivalry has entered a new phase after the Windies bowler came up with a new celebration during second T20I at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The visitors won the second match comprehensively by eight wickets to level the series after India had won the first clash in Hyderabad.

In the first T20I, Kohli smashed Williams for 23 runs in the 16th over and also took time out to mock the pacer with his trademark ‘notebook’ celebration after hitting him for a six. Williams had given Kohli a ‘notebook-style’ goodbye in 2017 after taking his wicket and Kohli chose to give it back to him.

The rivalry has a new chapter now as Williams now gave Kohli the ‘keep shut’ send-off after India skipper was dismissed by him for 19 in the 14th overs. Following Kohli’s dismissal, Williams didn’t bring the notebook out this but came up with a new send-off.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli will give it back to the Windies bowler once more like he did in Hyderabad. After imitating Williams’ ‘notebook’ celebration, Kohli revealed all is well between the two cricketers as they gave each other a high-five after the conclusion of Hyderabad T20I.

It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that’s what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that’s what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents,” Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.