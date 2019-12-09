India vs West Indies: Shivam Dube joins Robin Uthappa in unique list with Thiruvananthapuram blitz

cricket

Young cricketer Shivam Dube repaid skipper Virat Kohli’s faith in sublime fashion after he was promoted to number three during the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Despite Dube’s stunning show with the bat, India succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of reigning World T20 champions. Courtesy of this win, Kieron Pollard’s troops have levelled the three-match series 1-1.

After India were sent to bat, opener KL Rahul perished soon and Kohli left everybody stunned as Dube made his way out on the crease. The stylish southpaw then slammed 54 off 30 deliveries, including three boundaries and four towering sixes. Not to forget three sixes in one Pollard over.

This was Dube’s maiden T20I fifty and courtesy of this scintillating innings, the southpaw has joined Robin Uthappa in a unique list. Dube became only the second Indian to score his made T20 fifty in T20 internationals. Before Dube, only Uthappa had achieved this unique feat.

After the end of the match, Dube stated he was satisfied with his maiden half-century but wasn’t entirely happy as the result didn’t go India’s way.

“Really special for me because it is first 50 from my side to the Indian team. But not happy because winning the match is more important for me,” Dube said in the post-match press conference.

“We dropped some catches but I think it is part of the match. We lost the match today but I think we will come back in the next match,” he added.

The third and final T20I will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.