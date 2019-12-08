India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to create T20I world record

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli created another massive milestone on Sunday as the ‘Men in Blue’ took on West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The right-handed batsman surpassed Rohit Sharma to reclaim the top spot in the T20I highest run-scorers list. While Kohli has scored 2,563 runs in the shortest format , Sharma has registered 2,562 runs in the format.

The Indian captain was just three runs away from Rohit Sharma’s mark, when the innings started. But Rohit, who came out to open the innings for India, scored 15 runs before he was dismissed by Jason Holder. When Kohli came out to bat, he needed 18 runs to cross Rohit’s mark and become the leading-run scorer in the shortest format.

The Indian captain was dismissed for 19 in 17 balls after he tried to go for a big hit, but was caught by Lendl Simmons off Kesrick Williams. But he managed to crossing Rohit’s mark before he departed.

Kohli’s highest T20 score of 94 anchored India’s chase of the 208-run target with eight balls to spare in the first T20I. The skipper struck six fours and another six sixes as his 35-ball half-century led India to 209-4 in 18.4 overs in the first T20I. “I didn’t want to put pressure on Rahul but I couldn’t get going properly,” Kohli said. “I don’t have to change much (in my batting) across formats. I just concentrate on doing the job instead of hitting (the ball) in the air. I played according to the situation in the second half (of my innings).”

It was the 23rd time he made fifty-plus in T20 cricket, the most by any batsman. The West Indies scored 207-5 after it was sent in to bat. Shimron Hetmyer (56) scored his maiden T20I half-century.

India currently lead the series 1-0.