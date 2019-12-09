India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli lights up hosts’ poor day in field with sensational diving catch - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 08:43 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant catch at boundary ropes but it wasn’t enough for the hosts as West Indies beat India by eight wickets at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Courtesy of this stunning victory, the reigning World T20 champions have levelled the three-match series 1-1 as India had earlier recorded a six-wicket victory in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Virat Kohli highlights reason for loss in 2nd T20I

In the 14th over of Windies chase, Shimron Hetmyer hit a Ravindra Jadeja delivery straight down the ground. Kohli, who was fielding at long on, ran full length towards his right and took a sensational catch just inside the boundary rope.

Kohli balanced himself to perfection as momentum tried to take him closer to the ropes but the India skipper kept his cool and slid just in front of the boundary. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “.@imVkohli on THAT screamer #IndvWI.”

“It was just something that stuck in my hand,” Kohli said during post-match presentation. “I was fully committed to (stopping) the ball and luckily it stuck. I dropped a one-hander in the last game, this time I went with both hands.”

Also Read: India’s bat-first woes continue, WI square series

Overall, it was a poor day in the field for ‘Men in Blue’. Washington Sundar at mid-off and Rishabh Pant behind the stumps dropped catches off successive deliveries from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran.

“If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor in the field during the last two games. We dropped two catches (Sundar and Pant) in one over. Imagine if they lost two in the same over that could have increased pressure,” Kohli said.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Highlights: Simmons leads Windies to 8-wicket win

“Everyone saw we need to be more brave in fielding. It’s a do-or-die game coming up in Mumbai.”