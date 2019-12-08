India vs West Indies live updates 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli & Co look to seal series

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 18:24 IST

Live Updates: India will be looking to seal the three-match series when they take on West Indies in the third T20I encounter in Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant 50-ball-94 to guide his team to victory in the first T20I in Hyderabad and the skipper will once again be the main attraction on Sunday. While the batsmen played some brilliant knocks, the bowlers did not have a good outing as they ended up conceding 207 runs and it will be a good chance for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal to fire ahead of the T20 World Cup.

18:19 hrs: Pitch Report - ‘It isn’t as flat as it was in Hyderabad. The spinners will have a say today. The team winning the toss would want to chase. Dew could be a factor as well’, according to Murali Kartik and Sunil Gavaskar

18:08 hrs: On Friday, India claimed their seventh straight T20I win over the visitors, beating them comfortably by six wickets in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts had claimed the season’s first T20 series win at home last month, beating Bangladesh 2-1.

18:01 hrs: In the last 13 months, India have played the West Indies in six T20 Internationals with the hosts coming up trumps every single time.

17:55 hrs IST: Welcome to the live updates from the second T20I encounter between India and West Indies. The hosts are clear favourites once again after chasing down a record total in the first match and all eyes will once be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two teams square off in Thiruvananthapuram.