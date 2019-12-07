‘It is not CPL,’ Virat Kohli gives epic reply to Windies bowler Kesrick Williams with ‘notebook celebration’- Watch

cricket

Virat Kohli was the tormentor in chief for West Indies as he guided India to a 6-wicket victory in the first T20 international in Hyderabad. Kohli hit a match-winning knock of 94 runs as India recorded their highest-ever chase in the shortest format of the game. West Indies scored a mammoth 207/5 in 20 overs but the target was chased down by India in 18.4 overs.

Even though the match was played in good spirits, there was still a moment that showed the competitive side of the game. Kohli smashed the Windies bowler Kesrick Williams for 23 runs in the 16th over and also took time out to mock the pacer with his trademark “notebook” celebration after hitting him for a six. You can watch the video over here:-

Virat Kohli brings out the "notebook" after hitting Kesrick Williams for a four and a six! What A Moment. #INDvsWI #ViratKohli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uLFqHNmPnX — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) December 6, 2019

After the match finished Kohli explained why he chose to imitate Williams during the match. He said that cricket is all about playing hard, but in the end, it is important to have respect for your opponents. Williams had given Kohli a ‘notebook-style’ goodbye in 2017 after taking his wicket and Kohli chose to give it back to him. This is what Williams had done:-

Kohli's reply to Kesrick Williams 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CU8BoFapgu — Akash (@akspnd) December 6, 2019

“No, it is not the CPL. It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that’s what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that’s what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents,” Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

India registered their highest successful T20I chase ever. Their previous best was when they had chased down 206 against Sri Lanka in 2009. India also became the first team in history to chase down 200+ totals thrice. This is also the 2nd highest T20I total chased in India, just below England’s chase of 230 against South Africa during 2016 T20I World Cup.

Kohli got off to a slow start initially in the match, but he found his groove after he hammered Jason Holder for a six in the 13th over. “All the young batsman watching don’t follow the first half of my batting. That was too bad and I was trying to hit too hard. I started to get going after that over from Jason,” he said after being awarded the man of the match for his performance.

India will have a chance to seal the series when they face West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.