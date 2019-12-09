India vs West Indies: R Ashwin reserves special praise for WI batsman after visitors level T20I series

cricket

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Nicholas Pooran’s impact with the bat after West Indies beat India in second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kiereon Pollard’s troops battered the hosts by eight wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. India had earlied registered impressive six-wicket win in Hyderabad.

After India put up a competitive score of 170/7 in 20 overs, Windies chased down the target with nine balls to spare. Lendl Simmons remains unbeaten on 67 while Evin Lewis, Shimron Heymyer and Nicholas Pooran also made handy contributions with the bat.

Following Windies’ win, Ashwin reserved special praise for Pooran, who slammed 38 off just 18 deliveries including four boundaries and two massive sixes. Pooran joined Simmons at a precarious time for visitors when they have lost the wicket of set Hetmyer.

Pooran straightaway took the attack to Indian bowlers and didn’t let the hosts stage a comeback into the game. Ashwin lauded Pooran on social media and his post read: “This guy Pooran.. ( special ).”

This guy Pooran 🤷🏼‍♂️.. ( special ) — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 8, 2019

Following India’s defeat, skipper Virat Kohli pinned the blame on India’s fielders, who were guilty of dropping crucial chances. While fielding, Washington Sundar at mid-off and Rishabh Pant behind the stumps dropped catches off successive deliveries from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Windies batsmen.

“If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor in the field during the last two games. We dropped two catches (Sundar and Pant) in one over. Imagine if they lost two in the same over that could have increased pressure,” he said.

“Everyone saw we need to be more brave in fielding. It’s a do-or-die game coming up in Mumbai.”