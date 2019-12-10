India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan likely to miss ODI series against WI: Report

cricket

After missing the T20I series due to injury, opener Shikhar Dhawan is reportedly set to miss the ODI series against West Indies as well. Dhawan was initially picked up for both T20Is and ODIs against West Indies, however, the southpaw was ruled out of the three-match T20I series due to a knee injury which he sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra.

The BCCI release before the start of T20I series read: “The BCCI Medical Team assessed him to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.”

According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, Dhawan needs more time to recover from the injury and the selection committee is likely to name a replacement before the first ODI on December 15.

Earlier, Sanju Samson was called in as replacement for injured Dhawan in the T20I squad. However, the young wicket-keeper-batsman hasn’t played in the first two T20Is against Windies as Rishabh Pant continues to keep wickets for the team.

The report also states that India could bring in Samson as replacement for Dhawan in ODIs as well. The other players who are in contention to replace Dhawan are Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.