‘No sense of responsibility’: Pakistan cricket fans slam injured Hasan Ali for walking down the ramp

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with a fractured ribs.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan Hasan Ali was ruled out due to an injury.
Pakistan Hasan Ali was ruled out due to an injury.(HT Collage)
         

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali was brutally trolled after a video of him walking down the ramp at a fashion event went viral on social media. The fast bowler was ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with fractured ribs. The video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, who wrote: “Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali’s fit for some modelling”. In the video, Ali can be seen walking down the ramp, and pulling off his trademark wicket-taking celebrations.

Pakistan cricket fans took to Twitter to criticise the bowler.

Ali was ruled out of Pakistan Test squad on November 30th. The seamer was set to play in the 9th round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, but pulled out at the last minute after complaining of pain in the left rib.

Also read: ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’ - MS Dhoni floors crowd with a song - Watch video

Later, the 25-year-old underwent precautionary medical tests and scans which revealed that he has sustained cortical rib fractures. Ali also missed out on the T20I series against Australia last month due to back problem.

The Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin from December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final Test between the two teams will begin from December 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

