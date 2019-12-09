‘No sense of responsibility’: Pakistan cricket fans slam injured Hasan Ali for walking down the ramp

cricket

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali was brutally trolled after a video of him walking down the ramp at a fashion event went viral on social media. The fast bowler was ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with fractured ribs. The video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, who wrote: “Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali’s fit for some modelling”. In the video, Ali can be seen walking down the ramp, and pulling off his trademark wicket-taking celebrations.

Pakistan cricket fans took to Twitter to criticise the bowler.

He will be fit for PSL and just wait for the time he retires from test cricket. Paisa — Muhammad Zubair 🇵🇰 (@M_Zubairpihro) December 8, 2019

These clowns should never be allowed to play for national team and represent our country!! — gunnerholic (@gunnerholic4) December 8, 2019

They have no sense of responsibility or love of the art that they are gifted with. Not putting in time to master the art that they are gifted with. When will they learn? Lime light is temporary invest your time in your craft. Well they won’t. They good for only shows. — Mohammad Ahmad (@129lahore) December 8, 2019

Ali was ruled out of Pakistan Test squad on November 30th. The seamer was set to play in the 9th round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, but pulled out at the last minute after complaining of pain in the left rib.

Later, the 25-year-old underwent precautionary medical tests and scans which revealed that he has sustained cortical rib fractures. Ali also missed out on the T20I series against Australia last month due to back problem.

The Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin from December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final Test between the two teams will begin from December 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.