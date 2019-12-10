India vs West Indies: At Wankhede, Yuzvendra Chahal has a chance to both set a milestone & an unwanted record

cricket

Dec 10, 2019

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t been at his best this calendar year and that has resulted in him being not being the automatic starter for India which he once was. In the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, he has picked up just two wickets and given runs at an economy of more than 10. Considering his poor form, it remains to be seen if he will be included in the India XI for the final T20I at the iconic Wankhede. If he does make the cut then Chahal will get a chance to etch his name in history books — for the right and also the wrong reason.

Chahal is on the threshold of a fine milestone as he needs just one scalp to become the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. He is currently tied with Ravichandran Ashwin at the top spot with 52 scalps each. One more wicket will help the leggie become the outright top spot holder in this illustrious list.

Most T20I wickets for India

52 wickets in 36 matches: Yuzvendra Chahal

52 wickets in 46 matches: R Ashwin

51 wickets in 42 matches: Jasprit Bumrah

Not just this, but Chahal is also on the cusp of joining, or even surpassing, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in an unwanted list. Chahal has conceded 64 sixes in the shortest format so far. If he gets hit for one more six, the leggie with join Shakib at the top of the pile. If he gets hit for more than one, Chahal will become the sole top-spot holder in his unwanted list.

His T20I bowling average has been 39.25 in this year which is the worst of his career. Also, only Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar have a poor bowling average than Chahal (minimum five matches). Chahal will have to pull up his socks considering the competition for places in the spin department.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.