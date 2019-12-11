India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is

cricket

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is no stranger to creating records in T20I cricket and on Wednesday, he will once again have a chance to add another massive feat to his already illustrious career when he takes the field against West Indies in Mumbai. Kohli is just six runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs at home and in the process, he will become the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000) are the only two batsmen in the world to achieve this feat at this point.

In the second T20I encounter on Sunday, the right-handed batsman surpassed Rohit Sharma to reclaim the top spot in the T20I highest run-scorers list. While Kohli has scored 2,563 runs in the shortest format , Sharma has registered 2,562 runs in the format.The Indian captain was just three runs away from Rohits mark, when the innings started.

But Rohit, who came out to open the innings for India, scored 15 runs before he was dismissed by Jason Holder. When Kohli came out to bat, he needed 18 runs to cross Rohit’s mark and become the leading-run scorer in the shortest format. Kohli was dismissed for 19 in 17 balls after he tried to go for a big hit, but was caught by Lendl Simmons off Kesrick Williams. But he managed to crossing Rohit’s mark before he departed.

India will have to address the many inadequacies laid bare by a resolute West Indies in the second T20 International when the two teams made up of power-hitters square off in what promises to be an enthralling series-finale. The rubber is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned on the style in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special in the lung-opener in Hyderabad.

