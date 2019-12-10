India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted XI - Virat Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider

cricket

India is a team that plays T20 cricket with an ODI mindset, still. Yes, you can keep your brick bats ready for this analysis of ours but that is what it seems with the way the team bats, especially when they are setting a target. The practice of keeping wickets in hand initially and looking to go hammer and tongs in the last 5 has not yielded great results for the team which has found itself short of putting up unachievable targets despite a strong platform upfront on most occasions.

And for that reason, India need to tinker with their batting line-up and bowling set up for the decider against the Windies in Mumbai. The pitch is expected to be as flat as a cemented turf and the Windies have enough firepower to blow the hosts away. Add to that the fact that the likes of Pollard and Simmons have played a lot of games in Mumbai in the IPL and know the stadium inside out.

So here is what we think India needs to do:

1) Rohit Sharma

Often trusted to do the sheet anchor’s job, Rohit picks up steam a little later in the innings. But once he gets going, it is difficult to keep the vice-captain quiet. The problem though is his consistency in this format. He thus should be allowed to play his natural game without worrying about staying till the end.

2) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is India’s best batsman, even in T20 cricket, and you would want your best to face the maximum number of deliveries. Kohli’s ability to keep the scoreboard ticking even when the boundaries are not coming makes him the perfect player to take the sheet anchor’s role when India are batting first. He opens for RCB in IPL and it is high time he gave opening a shot in the internationals. The maximum that will happen is he will move back to number 3, so why not try?

3) Shivam Dube

India needs a batsman whom they could give the licence to kill and Shivam Dube fits the bill. He showed what he is capable of in the second match of the series and at the Wankhede, where he plays domestic cricket, Dube will be more than eager to prove his worth with a willow in hand yet again.

4) Shreyas Iyer

The natural fit for the number 4 role. Iyer is the man who can control things in the middle if the team loses early wickets. He has not fired in the first two matches but Kohli should persist with the youngster to keep his morale high.

5) KL Rahul

With no Hardik Pandya in the team and Kohli opening the innings, Rahul will provide much needed batting depth in the middle order. He can switch positions with Iyer depending upon the match situation.

6) Rishabh Pant

Confidence is the key for a batsman like Rishabh Pant, but the aura of negativity surrounding the youngster is bogging him down. He needs to take a leaf out of the book of Virender Sehwag and throw caution to the wind. Shot selection is a worry though and he must figure out which ball to not attack soon enough.

7) Ravindra Jadeja

His batting ability makes him a must have in the team despite the fact that he hasn’t bowled too well in the series. His fielding skills will be necessary on a placid track like Mumbai’s to try and save as many as India can.

8) Kuldeep Yadav

The only way India can look to stop the marauding Windies power hitters is by having someone who can outfox them with superior skill. Kuldeep flights the ball and can go for many, but he still should be given a chance as West Indies batsmen are poor against quality spin bowling.

9) Deepak Chahar

He might have gone for too many runs in the series but Deepak Chahar has been on the wrong side of some poor fielding by Indians. He remains the only specialist T20 paceman for India in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence and he must play.

10) Mohammed Shami

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked a far cry from his original self in his first series back after injury and an in form Mohammed Shami should get the nod. He showed in the last IPL that he isn’t the Shami of old, who did not have a Plan B in limited overs cricket.Could prove to be the difference.

11) Yuzvendra Chahal

The wizard has endured a tough time of late but Chahal remains India’s best spinner in the shortest format. He needs to get the google going to stop the Windies power hitters.