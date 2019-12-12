IPL 2020: A prodigy, a leggie and a left-handed Virat - 3 uncapped Indians who could be hot picks at IPL auction

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:30 IST

The tagline of the Indian Premier League reads: Where talent meets opportunity and true to this, the league is a platform which has propelled young, unknown names and given them wings. These rather obscure players take full advantage of the opportunities given to them and after a prolific season become household names. And Indian cricket is an abundance of talent which makes this stage even more exciting for prodigious young players.

ALSO READ: 3 players CSK could target at IPL auctions

Here in this article, we take a look at three Under 19 players who could well be hot picks at the auctions.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

He became the youngest batsman to score a double century in first-class cricket when he achieved this feat in the Vizay Hazare trophy. Also, he smoked 25 sixes in only six Vijay Hazare Trophy games which is a great indication of his hitting prowess. A number of sides need a solid opening batsman and hence, he could be one of the players who could well have a handsome contract under his belt.

Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan)

He is a leg-spinner who has a superb googly, he is also a handy lower order batsman and also a solid fielder. Bishnoi has all the traits to be a perfect fit in any IPL side and he has shown his pedigree in the youth ODIs where he picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.37. Quite a number of teams need a solid wrist-spinner and this is what could see Bishnoi’s stocks rise at the auctions.

Virat Singh (Jharkhand)

A left-handed Virat, the young man from Jharkhand can be a hot cake at the auctions. He has been in stellar form in the ongoing season - he scored 335 runs in the seven matches he played in the Vijay Hazare at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 100.60. Also, he peeled off 343 runs in the 10 matches he played at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He has set his base price at INR 20 lakh and could well end up with a solid contract.