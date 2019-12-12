e-paper
IPL 2020: Three players Chennai Super Kings could target at IPL auctions

Chennai Super Kings have a good nucleus, but they would want to acquire the services of specific players and here in this article, we take a look at the three players who could be a good fit for the MS Dhoni-led side.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IPL auctions are almost here and the franchises will be ready with their tactics and plans to rope in specific players for specific roles. Ahead of the auctions, franchises released a number of players to beef up their purse and hence, this makes the upcoming auctions a rather intriguing affair. Chennai Super Kings have a good nucleus, but they would want to acquire the services of specific players and here in this article, we take a look at the three players who could be a good fit for the MS Dhoni-led side.

ALSO READ: Three players who could start a bidding war at the IPL auctions

Piyush Chawla

In a rather surprising move, Kolkata Knight Riders released Piyush Chawla and hence, CSK would be quite tempted to get him for this season. Chawla is a wily customer and would could enjoy the sluggish conditions on offer at the Chepauk Stadium. Also, Dhoni enjoys having an attacking leg-spinner and here too, Chawla ticks the right boxes.

Marcus Stoinis

Royal Challengers Bangalore released Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and this presents CSK with a good opportunity to rope him as a cover for Shane Watson. Stoinis can open the innings, he can be the finisher lower down the order, he can also be a handy bowler with his changes of pace and well, he has always been a safe fielder. If the management does go after the Australian, it will be a good pick, one that could really bolster CSK’s chances to make it to the knockout stages.

Sam Curran

The young England bowler is just the type of player MS Dhoni likes. A floater in the batting order, an astute operator with the ball and a player with a solid temperament. Curran has been released by Kings XI Punjab and this could well open the door for him to take the flight down south. He has been in good form in the recent past with England and hence, could be one of the hot properties in the auctions.

