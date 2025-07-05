'I will sponsor business class ticket for Prasidh Krishna to return to India': Pacer hammered by fans after horror show

Team India paceman Prasidh Krishna was slammed left, right and centre by the fans after another expensive outing in the Test match against England at Edgbaston. Krishna, who was preferred over Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI, remained wicketless in the first innings and leaked 72 runs in 13 overs at an economy rate of 5.50. The lanky pacer failed to hit the right areas and was punished hard by Jamie Smith and Harry Brook as England managed to reduce India's lead despite losing half their side cheaply. Prasidh Krishna had another expensive outing with the ball.(Action Images via Reuters)

Krishna came into the Test arena with high expectations, known for his ability to hit the deck hard and extract pace and bounce. However, his introduction to red-ball cricket has been far from ideal. Instead of making a mark, his performances so far have been underwhelming, with costly spells and a lack of control hurting India's chances.

His struggles were evident in the first Test, too. He leaked 128 runs in the first innings for just three wickets, finishing with an economy rate of 6.40, while in the second, he claimed a couple of scalps at 6.10 economy.

Krishna now holds the unwanted distinction of having the worst economy rate in Test history, with a minimum of 500 deliveries.

The fans on X didn't hold back while slamming Krishna for his another expensive outing in the red-ball cricket.

The 29-year-old struggled miserably when Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were counter-attacking the bowlers as the latter smashed him for 23 runs in an over, which included a six, four fours and a wide.

Mohammed Siraj takes charge in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj (6-70) and the recalled Akash Deep (4-88), in for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, shared all 10 wickets in an England innings featuring six ducks as India managed to take a hefty 180-run lead.

Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) threatened to swing the momentum back in England's favour, but Siraj maintained his discipline. He returned with the second new ball to effectively clean up the tail, dismissing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir in quick succession.

India had extended their lead to 244 runs at the close, with India 64-1 in their second innings.