Dubai [UAE], : The International Cricket Council have announced the prize money for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is set to take place next month in the United Arab Emirates . The ICC have lifted the total prize pool for the 2024 edition to an impressive $7,958,080 more than double that of the 2023 edition, as per the media release by the ICC. ICC announces record prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

This significant boost ensures that the winners of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will walk away with a staggering $2.34 million, marking a 134 per cent increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions, Australia, in 2023.

The runners-up will also benefit from a 134 per cent rise, securing $1.17 million in the upcoming edition. The semi-finalists will receive $675,000 each, more than three times their 2023 payout.

The prize money extends beyond the knockout stages, as each group stage win will now be rewarded with $31,154, reflecting a 78 per cent increase from last year's $17,500.

Furthermore, teams that exit during the group stage won't leave empty-handed. There is a base prize of $112,500 awarded to all 10 participating teams, totalling $1.125 million. This ensures that every team receives substantial support for their participation, no matter where they finish.

Teams finishing fifth to eighth will earn $270,000 each, and teams finishing ninth and 10th earn $135,000 each. These changes underscore the ICC's commitment to growing and recognising women's cricket, ensuring that all teams and players are well-supported, the release added.

This historic prize rewards not only aligns with the ICC's vision for parity between the men's and women's games but also further elevates the status of the Women's T20 World Cup as one of the premier events in the calendar.

The marquee event is set to go underway on October 3. Meanwhile, the match schedule for the double-header on Saturday, , in Sharjah sees a minor change Australia will now play against Sri Lanka in the afternoon at 14:00, followed by the Bangladesh versus England match in the evening at 18:00 local time.

The stage is set for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be a landmark moment, as the world's best teams battle it out for the prestigious title and record-breaking rewards.

The highly-anticipated ninth edition of the tournament will take place across the two venues in the UAE - Dubai and Sharjah - from 3 to 20 October.

All group matches will be completed prior to 15 October, before all eyes shift to the semi-finals scheduled for 17 and 18 October. The victors of semi-final one and two will then face off in the ultimate showdown for the Women's T20 World Cup trophy on 20 October.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.