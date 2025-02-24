Dubai [UAE], : International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah congratulated India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli on scoring his 51st One Day International hundred and completing 14000 runs in the 50-over format. ICC chairman Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 14000 ODI runs

Kohli completed 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the third cricketer to do so, during the ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The former BCCI secretary took this official social media handle and praised the Kohli cover drive which took him to the 14000 milestone.

"Congratulations @imVkohli on passing 14,000 ODI runs during the #ChampionsTrophy match against Pakistan here in Dubai - and what a classic cover drive to reach the milestone," he wrote on X.

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

He is the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to reach the landmark. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Coming to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel had a 104-run partnership, but they took up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah did put up a fight with Salman Agha and Naseem Shah , but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early. Then the 69-run stand between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare.

