ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Sheldon Cottrell plucks ‘catch of the tournament’ to get rid of Steve Smith, watch video

West Indies’ bowler Sheldon Cottrell caught the attention of the cricketing world with his traditionary ‘salute’ celebrations after taking wickets. But the right-armer made a mark with his fielding on Thursday in Windies’ second match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against Australia.

In the 45th over of Aussies’ innings, the 29-year-old grabbed a blinder near the boundary ropes to get rid off former Aussie skipper Steve smith.

Smith stylishly whipped a good length delivery from Oshane Thomas towards backward square leg boundary. Cottrell ran from fine leg, stuck out his hand and caught the ball. But the fielder immediately realised that he was too close to the boundary ropes, so he threw the ball outside in the air, as he went past the ropes.

Well you have to salute that Sheldon Cottrell !! #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/dkdp75QQ7t — simon hughes (@theanalyst) June 6, 2019

Cottrell then recovered and caught the ball in time to seal the dismissal. Smith was left stunned with the catch and made the long walk back to the pavilion for 73, amid boos from the crowd.

The cricket fraternity was quick to salute back to the bowler after his sensational effort.

Stunning. Just stunning, that catch from Cottrell. Deserves two salutes! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 6, 2019

Now that is the catch of the tournament so far ........ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2019

Australia were bowled out for 288 in 49 overs with Nathan Coulter-Nile scoring 92 in 60 balls.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:52 IST