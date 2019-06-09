ICC World Cup 2019: Jason Roy knocks down umpire, delays century celebration out of concern - WATCH

Jason Roy hit a marvellous 153 off just 121 balls to guide England to victory against Bangladesh on Saturday but the moment he got to his century was an event in itself.

Roy did not even celebrate his ton for almost close to a minute as he had knocked down umpire Joel Wilson while running towards the other end. In the 30th over of the England innings, Roy pulled a Mustafizur Rahman delivery to deep square-leg. What should have been only a single resulted in a boundary as the fielder let the ball slip through his legs, allowing Roy to get to his century. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Roy, however, was not celebrating. He was busy attending umpire Joel Wilson, who looked a bit dazed after being knocked down by Roy, who was watching the ball all the while.

Thankfully, no damage was done Wilson was up on his feet and Roy finally had the chance to raise his bat to the Sophia Gardens crowd at Cardiff.

The incident had the England dressing room including captain Eoin Morgan in splits.

Here’s the video of Jason Roy knocking down umpire Joel Wilson

Roy’s 153 took England to an imposing 386 for six, leaving Bangladesh needing to surpass Ireland’s 329-7 against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan’s 121, the Tigers were never in the hunt and they were eventually dismissed for 280 with seven balls to spare.

Pace bowling all-rounder Stokes followed up to finish with figures of 3-23.

- Roy, Bairstow foundations -

Earlier, Mortaza put England in on a green-tinged pitch, but Roy and Bairstow (51) seized the initiative during a rapid first-wicket stand of 128.

The in-form Roy was finally caught by Mashrafe off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, holing out after hitting three towering sixes in a row off the spinner.

The Surrey batsman faced 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes as he fell just short of Andrew Strauss’s England World Cup record of 158 against India in Bangalore in 20ll.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted the total was beyond his players.

He praised centurion Shakib: “From the first match he has been playing so well for us. His bowling also has been fantastic. He is performing so well at the moment.

“There is a long way to go, hopefully the other players will step up. The next two or three matches will be very important for us.”

The round-robin group stage sees Bangladesh next play Sri Lanka at Bristol on Tuesday, with England facing the West Indies at the Oval on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 10:48 IST