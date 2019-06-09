ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli-Rohit 3 times each, meet Australia’s potent weapon and India’s nemesis

The prospect of seeing Mitchell Starc running in to Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli fighting it out against the pace and bounce of Pat Cummins might be luring during the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019 match at The Oval on Sunday. But it is actually Australia’s ‘third seamer’ Nathan Coulter-Nile that India should be most concerned about.

Despite there being a lot of hype created around the Kohli vs Cummins duel especially after their mouth-watering contest in the Test series down under earlier this year, it is Coulter-Nile, who can cause the maximum damage to the Indian top-order.

Coulter-Nile holds by far the best record by an Australian bowler in the current side against India’s fancied top order.

While in Test cricket, Cummins (4 times) and Nathan Lyon (7 times, most by any bowler) have given Kohli a hard time, in ODIs, it has been Coulter-Nile.

Coulter-Nile has dismissed the Indian captain three times in ODIs and also is the only bowler in the Australian side to have dismissed both Kohli and Rohit three times each in ODIs.

Coulter-Nile has combined average of 21.83 against Kohli and Rohit compared to Cummins’ 58.66 and Starc’s modest 81.00.

Add to this, Coulter-Nile has also dismissed Kohli and Rohit a combined three times in 21 balls in the IPL.

Coulter-Nile smashed a match-winning 92 from No.8 against West Indies on Thursday to fire the reigning 50-over world champions to a tense 15-run win but admitted he feared for his spot given he’s bowled 18 overs and conceded 106 runs without taking a wicket at this World Cup.

Asked if he felt his position in the team was secure, Coulter-Nile said bluntly: “No. I took none for 70.

“We’ve got two world-class (fast) bowlers (on the sidelines). I’m not in the team to make runs, hopefully, the top order does that, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I got dropped for the next game.

“I’m in the team to take wickets and I’ve had two wicketless games, so we’ll see how we go.”

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 09:28 IST