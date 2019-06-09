India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Live score and updates: Bowling attacks hold key in clash of heavyweights
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Catch all the live updates of the match between India and Australia from Oval, London.
12:27 hrs IST
Top five player battles
12:04 hrs IST
Clash of Titans
11:52 hrs IST
Dhoni, gloves, Army, insignia, BCCI, ICC
11:49 hrs IST
Rohit on the short-ball strategy
11:41 hrs IST
The World Cup is warming up nicely
11:39 hrs IST
World Cup is a great endorsement for 50-over cricket
11:37 hrs IST
Weather conditions
11:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Defending champions Australia too will come into this clash high on confidence, following their victories in first two matches against Afghanistan and Windies respectively.
Here is a look at the top 5 player battles.
If there is one thing the Australian cricket team knows how to do at 50-over World Cups, it is to win. All the talk coming into the 2019 edition was that Australia, five-time champions and the current holders of the trophy, weren’t the dominant team they once used to be.
Read more about the rivalry here.
At the Oval on Sunday, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni when India meet Australia. The cameras will be zooming in on his gloves to look for the ‘badge’; his body language will be studied for clues—has the controversy with the insignia lifted him or subdued him? Then finally, the performance. Because a transformed Dhoni has been sensational against Australia in the recent past. With the bat, his average against Australia since 2018 is a towering 92, partly because the Aussies managed to get him out in only 3 of the six innings he has played in that period.
Read more about his worth to this Indian team here.
See, short ball for any batsman is not easy. Even the best guy who can pull the ball, who can hook the ball, will find it difficult. We understand that. And probably we have the bowling attack to do that. Having said that, you don’t want to be carried away with that.
This World Cup has already seen some fine contests. Pakistan humbled England, Bangladesh took down South Africa, West Indies almost took care of Australia, and New Zealand stumbled, stuttered, but managed to get home against Bangladesh. And now, we have to heavyweights, just what this World Cup wanted.
The 2019 World Cup has lived up to the expectations of an elite tournament, what with some tight finishes, a couple of upsets and individual batting and bowling highlights.
Read what Ian Chappell has to say about this format.
Just like any other place in England, London’s weather too has been all but ideal. Team India’s practice session on Friday was washed out due to rain. The North, West and Southern parts of London received thunderstorms on the eve of the India-Australia World Cup game.
Find out about the weather here.
Australia have won 10 matches on the bounce, India are one of the favourites, they beat Australia in their own backyard and then were humbled by Aaron Finch’s side in India. There is rivalry, there is past history, there are match-winners and there is a trophy. All this make this clash between India and Australia a mouth-watering prospect, two contenders for the crown will battle it out at the Oval and it will all boil down to the nerves.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Australia