India vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019: Pitch condition and weather report of London

India will take on Australia in their second game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval, London on Sunday. The weather in London will once again play a key role as the rather unpredictable rains might force the teams to field an extra seamer. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Just like any other place in England, London’s weather too has been all but ideal. Team India’s practice session on Friday was washed out due to rain. The North, West and Southern parts of London received thunderstorms on the eve of the India-Australia World Cup game.

However, Sunday’s weather forecast is not that gloomy. While there are chances of splashes of shower, it should not create any hindrance towards getting a full 50-over game.

The conditions will definitely be overcast with the maximum temperature set to touch only 19 degrees on Sunday.

The cloud and little chances of rain will definitely be on the back of both Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch’s mind. It has been time and again proven that the weather can actually turn the otherwise good batting track of The Oval into a bowlers’ paradise, assisting a lot of movement in the air.

There is a strong case for Mohammed Shami’s inclusion in India’s Playing XI. That might force Kohli to leave out either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Both the wrist spinners were very successful in India’s first match against South Africa but the Indian think tank might go for horses for courses against Australia on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 11:21 IST