ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag in elite list

Shikhar Dhawan slammed a brilliant century as India headed towards a huge total against Australia in their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. Thanks to his third World Cup ton, Dhawan is third in the list of Indian batsmen with the most number of centuries in the tournament.

The list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar who scored six World Cup hundreds while the second position belongs to Sourav Ganguly with four. Thanks to this knock, Dhawan surpassed teammates - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - and former India opener Virender Sehwag who all have two World Cup tons to their name.

This was also his third ODI century at the Oval - the second most ever after England’s Marucs Trescothick (3).

Most 100s by a team in WCs:

27 India

26 Australia

23 Sri Lanka

17 West Indies

15 New Zealand

14 South Africa/ Pakistan/ England

Dhawan looked extremely comfortable against the Aussie bowlers and his innings was laced with 13 boundaries.

Dhawan and Rohit started the innings cautiously with just 41 runs coming in the first 10 overs. However, Dhawan was clearly the more fluent of the duo and he kept scoring boundaries. The duo stitched together their 16th century partnership, tied for second in ODI history with Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden.

The partnership was broken at 127 in the 23rd over when Sharma edged behind a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:28 IST