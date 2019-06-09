ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record

Rohit Sharma broke a World Record in the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. The India opener became the fastest to reach 2000 ODI runs against Australia.

Rohit needed only 20 runs to get to 2000 ODI runs against Australia. He got their in style by hitting a boundary off Gelnn Maxwell in the 12th over of India’s innings after captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Rohit completed 2000 ODI runs against Australia in just 37 innings.

Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record who had achieved the same feat in 51 innings.

He became the fourth cricketer to do so against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and the Windies duo of Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes.

Sachin Tendulkar took (51) innings, Desmond Haynes took (59) innings and Sir Viv Richards took (45) innings to complete 2000 runs while Rohit will play his 37th innings on Sunday.

Rohit currently has the second highest number of runs against Australia in ODIs when it comes to Indian batsmen and he also has the third most centuries (7) against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar (9) and Virat Kohli (8).

Rohit was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile after scoring 57 off 70 balls and giving India a very good start. India lost their first wicket after a 127-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit.

