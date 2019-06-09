ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: A clash of Titans

If there is one thing the Australian cricket team knows how to do at 50-over World Cups, it is to win. All the talk coming into the 2019 edition was that Australia, five-time champions and the current holders of the trophy, weren’t the dominant team they once used to be. After their leadership (and best batsmen) had been felled in one swoop in January 2018 — former captain Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner were banned from international cricket for a year due to their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal — the repercussions were felt all the way until the dawn of their World Cup campaign. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Even when Smith and Warner came back from their bans just in time for cricket’s biggest tournament, it was widely felt that their sudden return could have an unsettling and disruptive impact in the dressing room. And in a tournament with many favourites, Australia wasn’t counted as one of them.

That impression changed quickly, by just their second match where Australia showed the world, and their next opponents India, why on this stage they are still the team to beat.

On Thursday, Aaron Finch’s side were four down for close to nothing on the board against heavyweights West Indies. But Nathan Coulter-Nile, a bowler who has never batted above number eight, and playing in just his second World Cup match, hit a 60-ball 92 and Australia won a match they had all but lost. Referring to this performance of Australia’s at the press conference here at the Oval on Saturday, India’s vice captain Rohit Sharma said he always takes a match against Australia very seriously.

“It is their attitude in big tournaments that I respect the most,” Sharma said in Marathi. “Just see how they turned that game against the West Indies. That is why they are always a challenging team.”

Sharma will also perhaps be aware that at World Cups, Australia don’t lose very often. In the 40 matches that they have played on this stage in this millennium, Australia have lost a grand total of three matches.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 00:56 IST