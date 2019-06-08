ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni glove controversy

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma gave his opinion on the Mahendra Singh Dhoni glove controversy ahead of the team’s blockbuster contest against Australia at the Oval on Saturday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

“I have no idea about it at all. I am not the captain I don’t know what is happening with that and have nothing to say about it. Let’s see what happens tomorrow (Sunday),” Rohit said during the pre-match conference on the eve of the match against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had defended Dhoni after he sported a dagger logo on his green gloves in India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir has his say on MS Dhoni glove controversy

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for their star to keep wearing the gloves.

But the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday denied permission to allow MS Dhoni to continue sporting the “Balidaan Badge” on his wicket-keeping gloves.

WATCH: Army crest on MS Dhoni’s glove | Ex-IPL chief backs MSD

“The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019,” the ICC statement read.

Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019: India Predicted XI against Australia

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” it added.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 18:54 IST