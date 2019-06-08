ICC World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir has his say on MS Dhoni glove controversy

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should concentrate on the game and not on the players’ sporting apparel. The comment in wake on the controversy surrounding an apparent military insignia on MS Dhoni’s ICC World Cup 2019 wicketkeeping gloves.

“The ICC’s job is to run cricket in the right way, not to see who is wearing the gallows and the logo on it,” he said during an interaction with TV9 Bharatvarsh.

READ: We will go by ICC norms: CoA chief Vinod Rai on MS Dhoni glove controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had defended Dhoni after he sported a dagger logo on his green gloves in India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for their star to keep wearing the gloves.

But the ICC responded by saying in a statement: “The logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves.

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment.

READ: India’s Predicted XI against Australia - Kohli & Co face tough call

“In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves.”

Gambhir added that in his opinion, ICC should rather concentrate on making conditions suitable for bowlers as well and not favour tailor-made pitches for batters only.

“ICC ought to look into the matter that we should not have 300-400 run total. ICC work is to provide pitches for bowlers as well and not make every condition suitable for batters only. The entire logo issue is being unnecessarily given importance,” said Gambhir.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:06 IST