ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: South Africa Predicted XI against New Zealand - Fast bowler returns

South Africa will be looking to continue their redemption in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on New Zealand in the group stage encounter in Birmingham on Wednesday. South Africa registered their first win of the tournament against Afghanistan in their previous encounter after losing their first three matches.

In their previous match, South Africa registered a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan under the DLS method.

Quinton de Kock hit 68, including eight fours, and Hashim Amla was 41 not out in South Africa’s 131-1 in 28.4 overs in reply to Afghanistan’s 125 all out in 34.1 overs. Because of two rain disruptions, the match was reduced to 48 overs per team with South Africa chasing a winning target of 127.

Andile Phehlukwayo (17 not out) sealed victory by smashing the only six of the game.

Amla was cautious but effective in his 83-ball knock which took him to within 24 of the 8,000 ODI runs milestone.

De Kock’s innings lasted 72 balls and he shared an opening partnership of 104 with Amla before he was caught by Mohammad Nabi off the bowling of Gulbadin Naib. It was South Africa’s first century stand of the tournament.

Against New Zealand, the Proteas will be boosted by the return of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi who missed out a number of matches due to a hamstring injury. “I’m match fit at 100%. I went as hard as I could go in my test, at match intensity,” he said ahead of the encounter. He will most likely replace Beuran Hendricks in the playing XI.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 16:45 IST