ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan prepare for short pitched attack after West Indies drubbing

After being humbled by West Indies in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019, the pressure is now on Pakistan to get their campaign back on track. The Windies bowlers attacked Pakistan with aggressive short-pitched stuff, and it paid rich dividends as Sarfaraz Ahmed and team were bundled out for a paltry 105.

In many ways, this World Cup has been one for the bowlers and after three days, out of the fifty-four wickets to have fallen, 23 have been accounted by short balls.

The pressure is now on Mickey Arthur and his batsmen and ahead of their clash against England, there was a concerted effort by the Pakistan batsman to get their games sorted against the short-pitched stuff. Batsmen took guard and received throwdowns, balls were banged in short and as a riposte, they either ducked or brought out the pull.

READ: Former Australia opener identifies areas of concern for Kohli & Co

Imam ul Haq, who was stranded down the leg side in the first match against West Indies, look composed against the bouncers and the other batsmen too were made to go through the rigours. The Pakistan bowlers too went through the paces and decided to test the middle of the surface. They could well dish out a barrage against the free-flowing stroke-makers of England. Wahab Riaz was in supreme rhythm as was Mohammad Amir.

The Pakistan team copped a lot of criticism after their embarassing defeat against West Indies and will be up for a challenge against England, a side which has the pace of Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett up their sleeve.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 17:59 IST